The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 7

Microsoft Cortana had its second-straight solid week of NFL predictions, correctly picking 11 of 15 Week 6 games.

It’s now 58-33 (64%) on the year.

Week 6 was a good week for favourites across the board. Cortana went 11-4, Vegas favourites went 12-3, and Nate Silver’s ELO model went 10-5.

The only game Cortana and Vegas differed on in Week 6 was Steelers-Browns. Cortana had the Steelers winning and Vegas had the Browns as slight favourites. The Browns won 31-10. Vegas favourites are now 59-32 on the season. Silver’s ELO is 64-27.

Cortana, the Windows Phone virtual assistant that uses an algorithm from Bing Predicts to predict every game, caught fire and correctly picked 15 of 16 World Cup knockout stage games. After a so-so start to the NFL season, the algorithm is now 24-6 in its last two weeks.

Here are Cortana’s Week 7 picks as of Tuesday evening. We’ll update them if they change throughout the week (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots — Patriots win, 81% chance (Patriots -9.5)

win, 81% chance (Patriots -9.5) Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens — Ravens win, 68.8% chance (Ravens -7)

win, 68.8% chance (Ravens -7) Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Redskins — Redskins win, 59.8% chance (Redskins -4.5)

win, 59.8% chance (Redskins -4.5) Seattle Seahawks vs. St. Louis Rams — Seahawks win, 70.2% chance (Seahawks -6.5)

win, 70.2% chance (Seahawks -6.5) Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Browns win, 65.9% chance (Browns -5.5)

win, 65.9% chance (Browns -5.5) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts — Colts win, 64.4% chance (Colts -3)

win, 64.4% chance (Colts -3) Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills — Bills win, 64.4% chance (Bills -4)

win, 64.4% chance (Bills -4) Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears — Bears win, 58.2% chance (Bears -3.5)

win, 58.2% chance (Bears -3.5) New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions — Lions win, 62.9% chance (Lions -3)

win, 62.9% chance (Lions -3) Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers — Packers win, 68.8% chance (Packers -7)

win, 68.8% chance (Packers -7) Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Diego Chargers — Chargers win, 58.2% chance (Chargers -4)

win, 58.2% chance (Chargers -4) Arizona Cardinals vs. Oakland Raiders — Cardinals win, 75.4% chance (Cardinals -3.5)

win, 75.4% chance (Cardinals -3.5) New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys — Cowboys win, 67.4% chance (Cowboys -5.5)

win, 67.4% chance (Cowboys -5.5) San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos — Broncos win, 64.4% chance (Broncos -6.5)

win, 64.4% chance (Broncos -6.5) Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Steelers win, 64.4% chance (Steelers -3.5)

Cortana and Vegas don’t disagree on anything this week.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

