The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 6

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Cortana likes the Steelers in Week 6. Vegas likes the Browns.

Microsoft’s Cortana had its best week of the NFL season in Week 5, correctly predicting 13 out of 15 games.

It’s now 47-29 on the year.

The Windows phone virtual assistant, which is powered by a Bing Predicts algorithm, is predicting every NFL game this year after correctly picking 15 out of 16 World Cup knockout stage games.

The algorithm got off to a mediocre start and had a dismal 5-8 record in Week 4, but it caught fire in Week 5. The only games it missed were Patriots-Bengals and Bills-Lions.

Week 5 was a big week for favourites across the board. Vegas favourites went 12-3 straight-up, and Nate Silver’s ELO model went 13-2.

Was Week 5 just an aberration? Or is Cortana about to go on a hot streak like we saw during the final two weeks of the World Cup?

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 6 as of Tuesday evening. We’ll update them if they change throughout the week (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans — Colts win, 59.8% chance (Colts -3)

win, 59.8% chance (Colts -3) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans — Titans win, 68.8% chance (Titans -6)

win, 68.8% chance (Titans -6) Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Ravens win, 62.9% chance (Ravens -3)

win, 62.9% chance (Ravens -3) Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets — Broncos win, 77.8% chance (Broncos -8)

win, 77.8% chance (Broncos -8) Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings — Lions win, 55% chance (Lions -1.5)

win, 55% chance (Lions -1.5) New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills — Patriots win, 53.3% chance (Patriots -3)

win, 53.3% chance (Patriots -3) Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Bengals win, 72.9% chance (Bengals -7)

win, 72.9% chance (Bengals -7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns — Steelers win, 53.3% chance (Browns -2)

win, 53.3% chance (Browns -2) Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins — Packers win, 58.2% chance (Packers -3)

win, 58.2% chance (Packers -3) San Diego Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders — Chargers win, 80% chance (Chargers -7)

win, 80% chance (Chargers -7) Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons — Falcons win, 61.4% chance (Falcons -3)

win, 61.4% chance (Falcons -3) Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks — Seahawks win, 74.2% chance (Seahawks -8)

win, 74.2% chance (Seahawks -8) Washington Redskins vs. Arizona Cardinals — Cardinals win, 78.9% chance (Cardinals -3.5)

win, 78.9% chance (Cardinals -3.5) New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles win, 58.2% chance (Eagles -3)

win, 58.2% chance (Eagles -3) San Francisco 49ers vs. St. Louis Rams — 49ers win, 68.8% chance (49ers -3.5)

Cortana and Vegas only disagree on one game, Browns-Steelers.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.