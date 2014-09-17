The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 3

Jason Miller/Getty Images Cortana likes the Browns over the Ravens in Week 3.

For the second-straight week Microsoft’s Cortana — the virtual assistant that correctly predicted 15 of 16 World Cup knockout stage games — went 10-6 in its NFL picks.

Cortana now has a 20-12 record on the year.

For comparison, Las Vegas favourites are 18-14 overall and Nate Silver’s ELO model is 19-13. Considering that the engine is just predicting winners and not results against the spread, 20-12 is just an ok record.

In the Week 2 games in which Cortana and Vegas disagreed (Baltimore-Pittsburgh, Miami-Buffalo, New York-Arizona), Cortana went 2-1 and Vegas went 1-2. The Microsoft engine had the Bills as a 62.9% favourite while Vegas initially had the Dolphins as the favourite. Buffalo won 29-10.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 3 (with the Vegas betting lines as of Tuesday afternoon in parentheses):

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons — Falcons win, 71.6% chance (Falcons -6.5)

win, 71.6% chance (Falcons -6.5) San Diego Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills — Chargers win, 51.5% chance (Bills -2.5)

win, 51.5% chance (Bills -2.5) Dallas Cowboys vs. St. Louis Rams — Cowboys win, 55% chance (Cowboys -1)

win, 55% chance (Cowboys -1) Washington Redskin vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles win, 72.9% chance (Eagles -6.5)

win, 72.9% chance (Eagles -6.5) Houston Texans vs. New York Giants — Texans win, 58.2% chance (Texans -2.5)

win, 58.2% chance (Texans -2.5) Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints — Saints win, 74.2% chance (Saints -9.5)

win, 74.2% chance (Saints -9.5) Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Bengals win, 71.6% chance (Bengals -7)

win, 71.6% chance (Bengals -7) Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns — Browns win, 58.2% chance (Ravens -1.5)

win, 58.2% chance (Ravens -1.5) Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions — Lions win, 58.2% chance (Lions -1.5)

win, 58.2% chance (Lions -1.5) Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Colts win, 64.4% chance (Colts -6.5)

win, 64.4% chance (Colts -6.5) Oakland Raiders vs. New England Patriots — Patriots win, 82% chance (Patriots -14)

win, 82% chance (Patriots -14) San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals — 49ers win, 58.2% chance (49ers -2.5)

win, 58.2% chance (49ers -2.5) Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks — Seahawks win, 58.2% chance (Seahawks -5)

win, 58.2% chance (Seahawks -5) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins — Dolphins win, 53.3% chance (Dolphins -4.5)

win, 53.3% chance (Dolphins -4.5) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers — Panthers win, 67.4% chance (Panthers -3.5)

win, 67.4% chance (Panthers -3.5) Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets — Jets win, 58.2% chance (Jets -2.5)

Vegas and Cortana disagree on two games, Baltimore-Cleveland and San Diego-Buffalo.

