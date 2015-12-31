Microsoft Cortana improved to 63% on the season -- here are its picks for NFL Week 17

Microsoft Cortana — the virtual assistant that has picked the outright winner of every NFL game this season — enjoyed a solid Week 16, correctly picking 10 of 16 games to push its overall record to 152-88 (63%) on the season.

Cortana’s three biggest misses came in divisional games, as the Patriots, Panthers, and Seahawks all lost in upsets.

Week 17, the final week of the regular season, should provide an interesting challenge for Cortana because it’s always uncertain whether or not teams will rest players in order to stay healthy for the playoffs, and — down at the other end of the spectrum — if teams will intentionally lose in order to move up in the draft.

Nevertheless, Cortana is riding with the favourites in Week 17. In the biggest game of the week, it thinks the Packers will beat the Vikings to clinch the NFC North, and thinks the Jets will beat the Bills in order to secure their first playoff berth since 2009. In the other playoff scenarios still up in the air, it thinks the Patriots and Panthers will both win and secure home field advantage.

As always, you can read more about the Bing Predict team’s reasoning for each pick over at Bing Blogs, and compare how Cortana compares to picks at NFL Picks Watch. Cortana will also be picking playoff games, so be sure to check back next week to see who it likes:

New York Jets (-3) @ Buffalo Bills — Jets 55% chance to win

New England Patriots (-10.5) @ Miami Dolphins — Patriots 69%

New Orleans Saints (+4) @ Atlanta Falcons — Saints 53%

Baltimore Ravens (+9) @ Cincinnati Bengals — Bengals 74%

Pittsburgh Steelers (-10) @ Cleveland Browns — Steelers 70%

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6) @ Houston Texans — Texans 63%

Tennessee Titans (+6) @ Indianapolis Colts — Colts 67%

Washington Redskins (+3.5) @ Dallas Cowboys — Cowboys 52%

Philadelphia Eagles (+3) @ New York Giants — Giants 58%

Detroit Lions (+1) @ Chicago Bears — Lions 52%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10.5) @ Carolina Panthers — Panthers 78%

Oakland Raiders (+6.5) @ Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs 74%

San Diego Chargers (+9) @ Denver Broncos — Broncos 77%

Seattle Seahawks (+6.5) @ Arizona Cardinals — Cardinals 67%

St. Louis Rams (-3.5) @ San Francisco 49ers — Rams 67%

Minnesota Vikings (+3) @ Green Bay Packers — Packers 58%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.