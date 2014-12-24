The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 17

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images Cortana thinks the Falcons are going to win the NFC South.

Microsoft Cortana had a lackluster Week 16, correctly predicting nine of 16 NFL games.

It’s now 158-82 (65.8%) on the year.

Cortana is a Windows phone virtual assistant that’s predicting every NFL game with an algorithm from Bing Predicts. Bing started predicting sports results at the World Cup — where it correctly picked 15 of the tournament’s final 16 games.

The algorithm hasn’t been as successful picking NFL games, but it’s still going to finish the season with a respectable record. Nate Silver’s ELO model is 165-75 (68.7%) through 16 weeks. Las Vegas betting favourites are 156-80-4 (65.8%). Cortana picks games straight up, not against the point spread.

In the final week of the regular season, the Bing Predicts algorithm can potentially crack 66% for the season and beat out the Vegas favourites straight up.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 17 as of Tuesday afternoon. We’ll update them throughout the week if they change (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens — Ravens win, 77.8% chance (Ravens -9)

win, 77.8% chance (Ravens -9) Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins — Cowboys win, 70.2% chance (Cowboys -6.5)

win, 70.2% chance (Cowboys -6.5) Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans — Colts win, 72.9% chance (Colts -7)

win, 72.9% chance (Colts -7) Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans — Texans win, 78.9% chance (Texans -10)

win, 78.9% chance (Texans -10) San Diego Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs win, 56.6% chance (Chiefs -2.5)

win, 56.6% chance (Chiefs -2.5) New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins — Dolphins win, 68.8% chance (Dolphins -5.5)

win, 68.8% chance (Dolphins -5.5) Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings — Vikings win, 65.8% chance (Vikings -6.5)

win, 65.8% chance (Vikings -6.5) Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots — Patriots win, 80% chance (Patriots -4.5)

win, 80% chance (Patriots -4.5) Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants — Giants win, 53.3% chance (Giants -3)

win, 53.3% chance (Giants -3) New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Saints win, 64.4% chance (Saints -4)

win, 64.4% chance (Saints -4) Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers — Falcons win, 53.3% chance (Falcons -4)

win, 53.3% chance (Falcons -4) Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers — Packers win, 74.2% chance (Packers -7.5)

win, 74.2% chance (Packers -7.5) Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos — Broncos win, 83% chance (Broncos -14.5)

win, 83% chance (Broncos -14.5) Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers — 49ers win, 55% chance (49ers -4.5)

win, 55% chance (49ers -4.5) St. Louis Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks — Seahawks win, 80% chance (Seahawks -13)

win, 80% chance (Seahawks -13) Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Steelers win, 64.4% chance (Steelers -3)

Cortana and Vegas agree on every game.

Here are Cortana’s results this year:

