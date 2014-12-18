The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 16

Microsoft Cortana had one of its best weeks of the year in Week 15, correctly picking 13 of 16 NFL games.

It’s now 149-75 (66.5%) on the season.

Cortana is a Windows Phone virtual assistant that uses a Bing Predicts algorithm to pick every NFL game. The algorithm takes into account things like advanced stats and homefield advantage. There’s also a public perception component that uses Facebook data.

Cortana’s 13-3 record made Week 15 its best week since Week 5, when it went 13-2. It picks games straight up, not against the point spread. Las Vegas betting favourites went 12-4 in Week 15, while Nate Silver’s ELO model went 12-4 as well.

On the season, ELO has predicted around 69.6% correct, while Vegas favourites are right around Cortana at 65.6%.

The Bing Predicts algorithm that nailed the World Cup correctly predicted 15 of the tournament’s last 16 games. We’ll see if Week 15 is the beginning of another closing hot streak.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 16 as of Wednesday morning. We’ll update them throughout the week if they change (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Jaguars win, 51.5% chance (Jaguars -3)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins — Eagles win, 72.9% chance (Eagles -7.5)

San Diego Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers — Chargers win, 51.5% chance (49ers -2.5)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins — Dolphins win, 70.2% chance (Dolphins -6.5)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans — Ravens win, 56.6% chance (Ravens -5.5)

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears — Lions win, 64.4% chance (Lions -7)

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers — Panthers win, 61.4% chance (Panthers -4)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints — Saints win, 72.9% chance (Saints -6)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Packers win, 78.9% chance (Packers -10.5)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — Steelers win, 68.8% chance (Steelers -3)

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets — Patriots win, 78.9% chance (Patriots -10)

New York Giants vs. St. Louis Rams — Rams win, 68.8% chance (Rams -5)

Buffalo Bills vs. Oakland Raiders — Bills win, 71.6% chance (Bills -5.5)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys — Cowboys win, 55% chance (Cowboys -3)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals — Seahawks win, 64.4% chance (Seahawks -8)

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Broncos win, 64.4% chance (Broncos -3)

Cortana and Vegas disagree on Chargers-49ers.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

