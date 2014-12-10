The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 15

Tony Manfred
Microsoft Cortana had one of its worst weeks of the NFL season, correctly predicting nine of 16 Week 14 games.

It’s now 135-73 (64.9%) on the year.

Cortana is a Windows phone virtual assistant that uses a Bing Predicts algorithm to predict every NFL game. Its 135-73 record is almost identical to the 135-69-4 record that Vegas favourites have. Cortana is behind the 144-64 (69.2%) record that Nate Silver’s ELO model has through 14 weeks. The algorithm picks games straight-up, not against the spread.

Cortana’s 9-7 Week 14 was its worst week since Week 4, when it went 5-8. Vegas favourites went 10-5-1 in Week 14. ELO went 12-4.

The algorithm nailed the World Cup, correctly picking 15 of the tournament’s final 16 games. It’s having a tougher time picking NFL games.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 15 as of Tuesday afternoon. We’ll update them throughout the week if they change (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

  • Arizona Cardinals vs. St. Louis Rams — Rams win, 55% chance (Rams -4)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons — Steelers win, 55% chance (Steelers -2.5)
  • Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants — Giants win, 74.2% chance (Giants -6.5)
  • Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots — Patriots win, 83.9% chance (Patriots -7.5)
  • Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs win, 76.7% chance (Chiefs -10)
  • Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts — Colts win, 71.6% chance (Colts -6.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens — Ravens win, 88.6% chance (Ravens -13.5)
  • Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills — Packers win, 67.4% chance (Packers -5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers — Panthers win, 68.8% chance (Panthers -6)
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns — Bengals win, 55% chance (pk)
  • New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans — Jets win, 58.2% chance (Jets -1)
  • Denver Broncos vs. San Diego Chargers — Broncos win, 71.6% chance (Broncos -4)
  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions — Lions win, 80% chance (Lions -7.5)
  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks — Seahawks win, 74.2% chance (Seahawks -9.5)
  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles win, 64.4% chance (Eagles -3.5)
  • New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears — Saints win, 53.3% chance (Saints -3)

Cortana and Vegas only disagree on the Browns-Bengals game.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

