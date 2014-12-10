The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 15

Microsoft Cortana had one of its worst weeks of the NFL season, correctly predicting nine of 16 Week 14 games.

It’s now 135-73 (64.9%) on the year.

Cortana is a Windows phone virtual assistant that uses a Bing Predicts algorithm to predict every NFL game. Its 135-73 record is almost identical to the 135-69-4 record that Vegas favourites have. Cortana is behind the 144-64 (69.2%) record that Nate Silver’s ELO model has through 14 weeks. The algorithm picks games straight-up, not against the spread.

Cortana’s 9-7 Week 14 was its worst week since Week 4, when it went 5-8. Vegas favourites went 10-5-1 in Week 14. ELO went 12-4.

The algorithm nailed the World Cup, correctly picking 15 of the tournament’s final 16 games. It’s having a tougher time picking NFL games.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 15 as of Tuesday afternoon. We’ll update them throughout the week if they change (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

Arizona Cardinals vs. St. Louis Rams — Rams win, 55% chance (Rams -4)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons — Steelers win, 55% chance (Steelers -2.5)

Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants — Giants win, 74.2% chance (Giants -6.5)

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots — Patriots win, 83.9% chance (Patriots -7.5)

Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs win, 76.7% chance (Chiefs -10)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts — Colts win, 71.6% chance (Colts -6.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens — Ravens win, 88.6% chance (Ravens -13.5)

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills — Packers win, 67.4% chance (Packers -5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers — Panthers win, 68.8% chance (Panthers -6)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns — Bengals win, 55% chance (pk)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans — Jets win, 58.2% chance (Jets -1)

Denver Broncos vs. San Diego Chargers — Broncos win, 71.6% chance (Broncos -4)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions — Lions win, 80% chance (Lions -7.5)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks — Seahawks win, 74.2% chance (Seahawks -9.5)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles win, 64.4% chance (Eagles -3.5)

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears — Saints win, 53.3% chance (Saints -3)

Cortana and Vegas only disagree on the Browns-Bengals game.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

