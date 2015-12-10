Microsoft Cortana is picking up steam down the stretch -- here are its NFL picks for Week 14

Microsoft Cortana — the virtual assistant that picks the outright winner of every NFL game this season — went 10-6 in Week 13 to improve its record to 122-70 (64%) on the season.

Cortana proved that even algorithms can get lucky, as it opened the week by correctly picking the Packers to beat the Lions. Never a doubt!

On the other side, Cortana was plagued by poor kicking, as missed kicks affected the outcome of the Chicago/San Francisco and Jacksonville/Tennessee games. Rounding out the misses were the Vikings, Patriots, Giants, and Redskins.

All season long we’ve tracked Cortana’s progress up against FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model. Last week, Elo also went 10-6 in outright picks, to push its overall record to 128-64 (66%). As always, you can track Cortana, Elo, and over one hundred others (both algorithmic and human) over at NFL Pick Watch.

This week, Cortana likes six away teams and thinks the best bet is the Chiefs beating the Chargers at home. On the flip side, Cortana basically thinks the Giants vs. the Dolphins in Miami on Monday night is a coin-flip, giving the Giants the slightest edge (52%).

You can read the Bing Predict team’s reasoning for each pick over at Bing Blogs, and the point spreads (in parentheses) are only for comparison’s sake.

Week 14 Picks:

Minnesota Vikings (+7.5) @ Arizona Cardinals — Cardinals 64% chance to win

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) @ Cincinnati Bengals — Bengals 61%

Buffalo Bills (-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles — Bills 55%

Atlanta Falcons (+7.5) @ Carolina Panthers — Panthers 77%

San Francisco 49ers (+1.5) @ Cleveland Browns — Browns 53%

Washington Redskins (+3) @ Chicago Bears — Bears 52%

Detroit Lions (PK) @ St. Louis Rams — Lions 52%

San Diego Chargers (+10) @ Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs 81%

New Orleans Saints (+3.5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Buccaneers 58%

Indianapolis Colts (PK) @ Jacksonville Jaguars — Colts 57%

Tennessee Titans (+7) @ New York Jets — Jets 73%

Seattle Seahawks (-6) @ Baltimore Ravens — Seahawks 61%

Oakland Raiders (+7.5) @ Denver Broncos — Broncos 70%

Dallas Cowboys (+7) @ Green Bay Packers — Packers 79%

New England Patriots (-3) @ Houston Texans — Patriots 63%

New York Giants (PK) @ Miami Dolphins — Giants 52%

