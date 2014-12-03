The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 14

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Cortana likes the Chiefs over the Cardinals.

Microsoft Cortana had a decent Week 13, correctly predicting 10 of 16 NFL games.

It’s now 126-66 (65.6%) on the season.

Cortana is a Windows phone virtual assistant that’s using an algorithm from Bing Predicts to pick every game of the NFL season. After making headlines at the World Cup by correctly predicting 15 of the tournament’s final 16 games, it’s having a harder time picking NFL games.

The algorithm picks games straight up, not against the point spread. Its record is one game better than the Vegas favourites (which are 125-64-3, 65.1%) and a few games worse than Nate Silver’s ELO model (which is 132-60, 68.8%).

After getting two out of the three Thanksgiving games wrong, Cortana made a comeback and went 9-4 on Sunday and Monday. Vegas favourites also finished the week 10-6, and ELO went 9-7.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 14 as of Tuesday night. We’ll update them if they change throughout the week (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears — Cowboys win, 56.5% chance (Cowboys -3.5)

win, 56.5% chance (Cowboys -3.5) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Bengals win, 56.6% chance (Bengals -3)

win, 56.6% chance (Bengals -3) St. Louis Rams vs. Washington Redskins — Rams win, 64.4% chance (Rams -2.5)

win, 64.4% chance (Rams -2.5) New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans — Titans win, 56.6% chance (pk)

win, 56.6% chance (pk) Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints — Saints win, 80% chance (Saints -9.5)

win, 80% chance (Saints -9.5) New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings — Vikings win, 72.9% chance (Vikings -6)

win, 72.9% chance (Vikings -6) Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins — Dolphins win, 64.4% chance (Dolphins -3)

win, 64.4% chance (Dolphins -3) Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns — Colts win, 61.4% chance (Colts -4)

win, 61.4% chance (Colts -4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions — Lions win, 78.9% chance (Lions -9.5)

win, 78.9% chance (Lions -9.5) Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Texans win, 62.9% chance (Texans -5)

win, 62.9% chance (Texans -5) Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos — Broncos win, 77.8% chance (Broncos -10)

win, 77.8% chance (Broncos -10) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals — Chiefs win, 56.6% chance (Cardinals -1)

win, 56.6% chance (Cardinals -1) Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles win, 53.3% chance (Eagles -1)

win, 53.3% chance (Eagles -1) San Francisco 49ers vs. Oakland Raiders — 49ers win, 77.8% chance (49ers -8)

win, 77.8% chance (49ers -8) New England Patriots vs. San Diego Chargers — Patriots win, 68.8% chance (Patriots -3.5)

win, 68.8% chance (Patriots -3.5) Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers — Packers win, 84.8% chance (Packers -12)

Cortana and Vegas disagree on Chiefs-Cardinals and Titans-Giants right now.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

