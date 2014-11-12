The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 11

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Cortana likes Alex Smith’s Chiefs over the Seahawks.

Microsoft’s Cortana had a good Week 10, correctly predicting nine out of 13 NFL games for the second-straight week.

It’s now 97-50 (66%) on the year.

Cortana is a Windows phone virtual assistant that uses a Bing Predicts algorithm to predict every NFL game this season.

The algorithm factors in things like advanced stats, homefield advantage, and weather, in addition to a public sentiment component based on Facebook and Twitter data. It picks games straight up, not against the spread.

After correctly predicting 15 of the final 16 games of the World Cup, Cortana has been relatively average picking NFL games. Las Vegas betting favourites are 97-48-2 on the year, and Nate Silver’s ELO model is 103-44.

In Week 10, Cortana and ELO went 9-4 while Vegas favourites went 10-3. The only game Vegas and Cortana disagreed on was Buccaneers-Falcons.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 11 as of Tuesday evening. We’ll update them throughout the week if they change (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins — Dolphins win, 55% chance (Dolphins -5)

win, 55% chance (Dolphins -5) Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears — Bears win, 51.5% chance (Bears -3)

win, 51.5% chance (Bears -3) Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns — Browns win, 65.9% chance (Browns -3)

win, 65.9% chance (Browns -3) Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs win, 65.9% chance (Chiefs -1.5)

win, 65.9% chance (Chiefs -1.5) Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers — Panthers win, 62.9% chance (Panthers -1.5)

win, 62.9% chance (Panthers -1.5) Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints — Saints win, 71.6% chance (Saints -7)

win, 71.6% chance (Saints -7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Redskins — Redskins win, 65.9% chance (Redskins -7)

win, 65.9% chance (Redskins -7) Denver Broncos vs. St. Louis Rams — Broncos win, 78.9% chance (Broncos -9.5)

win, 78.9% chance (Broncos -9.5) San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants — 49ers win, 62.9% chance (49ers -4)

win, 62.9% chance (49ers -4) Oakland Raiders vs. San Diego Chargers — Chargers win, 78.9% chance (Chargers -10)

win, 78.9% chance (Chargers -10) Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers — Packers win, 61.4% chance (Packers -5)

win, 61.4% chance (Packers -5) Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals — Cardinals win, 62.9% chance (Cardinals -2)

win, 62.9% chance (Cardinals -2) New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts — Colts win, 67.4% chance (Colts -3)

win, 67.4% chance (Colts -3) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans — Steelers win, 59.8% chance (Steelers -5.5)

Cortana and Vegas agree on every game right now, although there’s plenty of time for things to change before Sunday.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

