The Microsoft Engine That Nailed The World Cup Is Predicting Every NFL Game -- Here Are Its Picks For Week 10

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Cortana says Aaron Rodgers will have no problem with the Bears.

Microsoft Cortana had a solid Week 9, correctly predicting 9 of 13 NFL games.

It’s now 88-46 (66%) on the year.

Cortana is a Windows Phone virtual assistant that’s using a Bing Predicts algorithm to predict every NFL games this year. The system debuted at the World Cup, where it correctly picked 15 of the final 16 games of the tournament.

It hasn’t had that sort of wild success picking NFL games, but it has been generally decent.

Cortana is 88-46, Las Vegas betting favourites are 87-44-2, and Nate Silver’s ELO model is 94-40. These records are straight up, not against the spread.

There were two games that Vegas had as toss ups in Week 9 — Vikings-Redskins and Steelers-Ravens — and Cortana picked both of them correctly.

Since Week 5, Cortana is 54-19 (80%). We’ll see if that hot streak continues.

Here are Cortana’s picks for Week 10 as of Tuesday evening. We’ll update them throughout the week if they change (Vegas favourites in parentheses):

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Bengals win, 59.8% chance (Bengals -6)

win, 59.8% chance (Bengals -6) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills — Chiefs win, 61.4% chance (Chiefs -1.5)

win, 61.4% chance (Chiefs -1.5) Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions — Lions win, 65.9% chance (Lions -3)

win, 65.9% chance (Lions -3) Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — Cowboys win, 65.9% chance (Cowboys -5)

win, 65.9% chance (Cowboys -5) San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints — Saints win, 62.9% chance (Saints -4.5)

win, 62.9% chance (Saints -4.5) Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens — Ravens win, 72.9% chance (Ravens -9.5)

win, 72.9% chance (Ravens -9.5) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets — Steelers win, 74.2% chance (Steelers -4.5)

win, 74.2% chance (Steelers -4.5) Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Falcons win, >50% chance (Falcons -1)

win, >50% chance (Falcons -1) Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders — Broncos win, 86.4% chance (Broncos -11.5)

win, 86.4% chance (Broncos -11.5) St. Louis Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals — Cardinals win, 78.9% chance (Cardinals -7)

win, 78.9% chance (Cardinals -7) New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks — Seahawks win, 80% chance (Seahawks -9)

win, 80% chance (Seahawks -9) Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers — Packers win, 72.9% chance (Packers -7)

win, 72.9% chance (Packers -7) Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles — Eagles win, 78.9% chance (Eagles -6)

Cortana and Vegas agree on every game this week. There are only three lines within a field goal.

Here are Cortana’s results so far this year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.