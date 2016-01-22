Microsoft Cortana has made its picks for the NFL Conference Championships

Microsoft Cortana — the virtual assistant that correctly picked the outright winner of 63% of NFL game this season — predicted all four winners of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and now has made its picks for the Conference Championship.

At the start of the playoffs, Cortana predicted that the New England Patriots would meet the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. We’ve now arrived at the weekend that will decide which teams will make the Super Bowl, and Cortana … is sticking with its original prediction!

As always, Cortana only picks the outright winners of the games, and the Vegas point spreads (in parentheses) are only included for the sake of comparison. Note that Cortana and Vegas are in agreement over both games this week.

You can find the Bing Predicts team’s analysis over at Bing Blogs, and all lines are courtesy of Vegas Insider.

New England Patriots (-3) at Denver Broncos — Patriots 53% chance to win

Arizona Cardinals (+3) at Carolina Panthers — Panthers 61% chance to win

