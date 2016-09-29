Microsoft Cortana has made its picks for Week 4 of the NFL

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant picking the winner of every NFL game on Bing — went 8-8 in Week 3, pushing its record on the young season to 26-22 (54%).

In what is becoming something of a trend, Cortana’s misses came in games in which it picked the home team to beat a tough opponent. Cortana continues to value home field advantage quite strongly, and considering its percentage is mediocre so far this season, perhaps we will see an adjustment in the coming weeks.

FiveThirtyEight’s Elo model, meanwhile, is 30-18 (62%) on the year. Cortana has some work to do to catch up.

This week, Cortana and the Las Vegas oddsmakers only disagree on one game: Seattle at the Jets. The Jets are coming off a disastrous loss in Kansas City, where Ryan Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions and the team turned it over a total of eight times. Still, Cortana likes them to bounce back.

As always, Cortana only picks the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider ) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-7) — Bengals 69% chance to win

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London) — Colts 63% chance to win

Cleveland Browns at Washington Redskins (Redskins -7.5) — Redskins 70% chance to win

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-4.5) — Patriots 74% chance to win

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets (+3) — Jets 52% chance to win

Carolina Panthers (-3) at Atlanta Falcons — Panthers 55% chance to win

Detroit Lions (-3) at Chicago Bears — Lions 61% chance to win

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-5) — Texans 67% chance to win

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) — Ravens 53% chance to win

Denver Broncos (-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Broncos 61% chance to win

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at San Francisco 49ers — Cowboys 52% chance to win

New Orleans Saints at San Diego Chargers (-3.5) — Chargers 64% chance to win

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (-8) — Cardinals 73% chance to win

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5) — Steelers 61% chance to win

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5) — Vikings 64% chance to win

