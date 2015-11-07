Microsoft is testing a wearable 'clip' for women, says report

Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella holds up a Windows phone.

Microsoft is testing a Cortana-enabled wearable, called “Clip,” that will be aimed at women, according to Wareable.

The project — described as a “hearable” — is a small device that can either be worn or used as an earpiece. The final implementation is unknown, and Microsoft is currently testing how people react to different prototypes, the report says.

Just as with the Moto Hint, Microsoft’s wearable would allow for quick interactions, such as reminders, making it ideal for a parent. According to Wareable, the target audience would be on-the-go women.

Integrating Cortana, the virtual assistant, into the wearable means that there would be no need for buttons or other bulky input methods. Stating simple tasks — “Remind me in five minutes to do X” — would get an instant response. Microsoft’s fitness Band already makes use of Cortana in conjunction with a Windows phone.

