Microsoft has a cool new way to control your PC from its phones

Microsoft is showing off a neat way for phones running Windows 10 to turn into a full PC, with the help of a connected screen.

The feature is called Continuum for Phones, and the way it works is simple: In much the same way as you might stream video from your phone to a Google Chromecast or Apple TV, you’ll be able to stream an entire Windows desktop experience from a Windows 10 phone to a PC.

Once your phone is connected to the screen, you can either use the phone as a mouse and keyboard, or else use a Bluetooth setup. You get full access, including the ability to right-click on files — normally something totally alien to the whole smartphone thing. You can even load up Microsoft Office documents.

It looks a lot like using your stock-standard Microsoft Windows computer. Only it’s running from your phone. And when you disconnect, all of your stuff is still on there.

Performance is still a question mark, since obviously nobody in the real world has put its through its paces. But it’s a huge first step towards a future where everybody carries their computer with them at all times, as the lines between phone and desktop continue to blur.

