Leaked advert shows off Microsoft's big plan to turn your smartphone into a PC

A leaked advert (via Neowin) gives the world a closer look at Continuum, one of the new marquee features in Windows 10.

Continuum can, when paired with a $US99 (£64) dongle, transform a compatible smartphone into a desktop-like computer thanks to Windows 10’s “Universal Apps” and the power of Microsoft’s new Lumia smartphones.

The new ad is upbeat with an electronic soundtrack and swooping animations. As with any new feature, customers need to be made aware of its existence and Microsoft is aiming to do that with this advert.

One of Continuum’s aims is to bring affordable computing to poorer countries where a desktop or laptop may not be available, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Here’s the full advert:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

