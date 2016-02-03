Microsoft is about to start automatically downloading Windows 10 onto PCs

Microsoft has made Windows 10, the newest version of the operating system, a “recommended update,” meaning that it will automatically download onto PCs, according to The Verge.

PCs that are are running Windows 7 or 8.1, the two versions that preceded 10, will download the newest version of the operating system automatically, unless the user opts out of the update.

Microsoft announced in October last year that Windows 10 would download automatically onto PCs, and has now started the process.

Anyone who has a metered internet connection, with a data limit, will have to switch off the automatic update manually, as it will use up gigabytes of storage.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge that the company is “committed to making it easy for our Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 customers to upgrade to Windows 10.” As of today, the company is “help[ing] our customers who previously reserved their upgrade [or] scheduled a time for their upgrade to take place.”

Microsoft has been pushing Windows 10 heavily, with multiple pop-ups per week for some users. The decision to push the new operating system so heavily could be because the company wants one billion Windows 10 users in the next few years.

