Microsoft Confirms: You Can Take IE Out Of Windows

Yesterday we heard an Internet blogger say the IE browser is a removable feature in Windows 7, in what we assume can only be a response to the EU’s pending antitrust investigation on IE/Windows integration.



Today Microsoft confirms the report as accurate. Company reps say Windows 7 is all about “choice and control,” and the post is phrased to talk about the all the options that can disabled in 7. IE is mentioned only in passing.

And we get this:

We don’t want the discussion about this feature or these choices to digress into a philosophical discussion about the definition of an operating system, which is ultimately a challenging exercise (judging by the revision history on the community page), but we do want to improve a feature centered on helping to meet the feedback expressed by some over the summer when this blog started.

Which is funny — the last time there was a fight over the bundling of IE with Windows, “a philosophical discussion about the definition of an operating system” is all Microsoft could talk about.

