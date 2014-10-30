Microsoft Confirms Another Round Of Layoffs Just Happened

Another round of layoffs hit Microsoft employees on Wednesday as part of the company’s massive 18,000 layoff announced in July.

About 3,000 employees were let go, reports ZD Net’s Mary Jo Foley.

Microsoft company confirmed the layoffs to us with this statement:

“We’ve taken another step that will complete almost all the 18,000 reductions announced in July. The reductions happening today are spread across many different business units, and many different countries.”

Sources told Foley that these cuts are mostly coming from human resources, finance, sales and marketing and IT.

In July, Microsoft said it was immediately cutting 13,000 employees, nearly all of them, 12,500, from Nokia, which would leave about another 5,000 employees to cut. In September, Microsoft let go about 2,100 employees.

However, we also heard that not all of the original 13,000 were actually cut immediately and so another round will likely happen. Looks like that will be done in early 2015, Foley is reporting.

Microsoft had promised that the majority of the layoff would be done by December. However when it announced the layoff, it also said it might make additional cuts throughout its fiscal year, which ends in June.

In those first round of cuts, test engineers across the company were the hardest hit, sources told Business Insider, because CEO Satya Nadella is changing the organizational structure of how Microsoft builds products.

The second round occurred across the board in “many different teams, functions and countries,” a source told us.

