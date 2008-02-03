Microsoft Conference Call 8AM EST Monday: Ballmer+Liddell*

Microsoft has a conference call for 8AM / 5AM Monday morning with CEO Steve Ballmer and CFO Chris Liddell. The call has been scheduled for months, so it’s not clear what will be covered, but here are some possibilities:

An update on Yahoo!’s response to the offer (presumably silence),

More specifics about the deal’s financial impact on Microsoft, and/or

The next steps Microsoft is planning to take if Yahoo stonewalls.

Microsoft has illustrated that it’s not going to take “no” or “not now” for an answer, and given the jubilation with which Yahoo shareholders reacted to its offer, it will likely want to keep the public pressure on Jerry and his team. Microsoft will also likely want to remind Yahoo’s shareholders and managers soon that it’s not going to wait forever for a response. Microsoft can still launch a proxy fight, and if it continues to get the silent treatment from Sunnyvale it will likely want to demonstrate that it is prepared to go that route.

*UPDATE: An executive with knowledge of Steve’s plans for the call says the Yahoo offer will be discussed but that Steve won’t say anything new. We’ll listen anyway. This is Steve after all. (And it’s 5am PST)

Call info and link below.

Upcoming Events

Microsoft Strategic Update Monday, February 4, 2008

Steve Ballmer, CEO, and Chris Liddell, CFO, will present to financial analysts at the Microsoft Strategic Update at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 4, 2008.



Listen to the Webcast

