AD OF THE DAY: Microsoft Endorses Gay Marriage

Microsoft’s new commercial for its Outlook app features a lesbian marriage. But unlike Amazon’s recent pro-gay Kindle spot, the Microsoft ad doesn’t hinge on the political statement.



The lesbian marriage sequence, which comprises only nine seconds of the 30-second video, is sandwiched between an effects-laden car crash and a flashy rundown of Outlook’s social media specs. Microsoft is trying to be casual — gay marriage is no biggie, and we should treat it as such.

Microsoft has been a leading corporate voice in support of gay marriage since 1989. The title of the new ad — ‘Get up-to-date’ — touts Outlook’s personal management capacity while reminding us that the debate against gay marriage is antiquated.

The agency is Deutsch NY. Watch gay marriage’s nine-second spotlight here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.