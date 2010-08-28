Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen Sues Apple, Yahoo, And Google Over Patents

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen is suing Apple, Yahoo, Google and a bunch of other companies over patent infringement.



The suit is pretty ridiculous. Allen basically claims he invented some of the most basic aspects of the Internet.

The WSJ reports, “The suit lists violations of four patents for technology that appear to be key components of the operations of the companies—and that of e-commerce and Internet search companies in general.”

One patent is for the technology that allows on online store to recommend items for purchase based on what Web visitors are currently looking at.

Another patent, says the WSJ, “allows readers of a news story to quickly locate articles related to a particular subject.”

