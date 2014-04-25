Take A Look At Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen's Incredible Collection Of Landscape Art

Forty European and American landscapes from the art collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen will soon go on display at two art museums in the Pacific Northwest.

The exhibit, called “Seeing Nature: Landscape Masterworks from the Paul G. Allen Family Collection,” covers five centuries of masterpieces from Allen’s collection. It will be shown at the Portland Art Museum starting in October 2015, and at the Seattle Art Museum in Allen’s hometown starting in September 2017, the museums announced today.

“Paul Allen is one of the Northwest’s most significant art collectors and philanthropists,” said Brian Ferriso, director of the Portland Art Museum. “His willingness to share his landscape masterpieces with our visitors continues his exceptional generosity and is a wonderful opportunity to be inspired by works of art that reflect his personal vision.”

The collection includes depictions of Venice by Canaletto, Édouard Manet, Claude Monet, and J.M.W. Turner, as well as five landscapes by Monet. Works by 20th century artists, including Georgia O’Keeffe, Edward Hopper, David Hockney, Gerhard Richter, and Ed Ruscha will also be featured.

Allen is a well-known collector and philanthropist whose family foundation has given more than $US100 million to arts and culture causes since 1990. He has loaned out hundreds of pieces from his private collection to dozens of venues over the years.

Take a look at some of the works that will be featured in “Seeing Nature,” below.

Courtesy of the Portland Art Museum and Paul G. Allen Family Collection ‘Depositing of John Bellini’s Three Pictures in La Chiesa Redentore Venice,’ Joseph Mallord William Turner (1841), Oil on canvas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.