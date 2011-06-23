Microsoft Cloud Service Was Down For Hours This Morning

Photo: Reuters

Microsoft’s current competitor to Google Apps, known as BPOS, suffered a three-hour outage this morning.This isn’t the first time, but the timing is unfortunate: next week, Microsoft is releasing its next generation of the service, called Office 365.



Microsoft didn’t say how many customers are affected, but the company used Twitter to keep customers informed about the outage, which has been going on for a couple of hours now.

Microsoft also says via Twitter that Office 365 is rebuilt from the ground up to be more reliable.

