Microsoft is closing the Skype office in London and could cut 220 jobs

Microsoft will close the Skype development office in London and make most of the employees in the office redundant, according to The Financial Times.

Skype was founded in London in 2003 and sold to Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion (£6.5 billion). Since then, Microsoft has kept a Skype office in the UK and has employed nearly 400 people there.

ZDNet reports that Microsoft will cut around 220 jobs in London as part of the office closure. Microsoft confirmed this figure to Business Insider, but said that those jobs were “potentially put at risk.”

TechCrunch says it’s likely that Skype will now be mainly run from Microsoft’s head office in Redmond, although ZDNet report that there have recently been 300 job losses there too.

Microsoft provided the following statement to Business Insider about the office closure:

“Microsoft is consolidating offices across London, moving employees to Microsoft’s new office at Paddington. As part of this effort, Microsoft reviewed some London-based roles and made the decision to unify some engineering positions, potentially putting at risk a number of globally focused Skype and Yammer roles. We are deeply committed to doing everything we can to help those impacted through this process. Microsoft will be entering into a consultation process and offer new opportunities, where possible.”

