Microsoft Claims Samsung Owes It $US6.9 Million

Microsoft is suing Samsung for $US6.9 million in unpaid interest, Re/code’s Ina Fried reports.

The suit was unsealed Friday, though Microsoft filed it in August.

Microsoft’s suit alleges that its purchase of hardware maker Nokia didn’t violate its contract with Samsung.

Microsoft reportedly receives a fee on every Android smartphone and tablet Samsung makes. The money in dispute appears to be interest on Microsoft’s royalties, not the royalties themselves.

Here’s the full suit:

Microsoft v Samsung Unsealed Suit

