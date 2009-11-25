Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell Out

Microsoft (MSFT) CFO Chris Liddell will leave the company at the end of 2009. Peter Klein will take his job.

A Microsoft spokesperson tells us Chris is “looking at expanding beyond being a CFO.” He’s looking at CEO gigs and the private equity space.

“There are no bodies buried or anything like that.”

The official bios from the release:

Klein, 47, joined Microsoft in February 2002 and currently serves as CFO of Microsoft’s Business Division, overseeing all financial strategy, management and reporting for the $18.9 billion business with 7,800 full-time employees. Previously, Klein served three years as CFO of Microsoft’s Server and Tools Business.

Liddell, 51, joined Microsoft in May 2005 after serving as CFO at International Paper Co., and chief executive officer of Carter Holt Harvey Ltd., then New Zealand’s second-largest listed company. He said he is looking at a number of opportunities that will expand his career beyond being a CFO.

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s canned quote:

“Chris and his finance team have accomplished a great deal over the past four and a half years. The team is deep and strong, and has an excellent record of building value for our shareholders. Peter brings great finance and operations expertise and a deep understanding of the company, and I am looking forward to a smooth transition that continues our commitment to cost containment and finance excellence.”

