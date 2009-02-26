Microsoft China Demos 'Writing In The Air' Tech (Video)

Are we starting to see the fruits of Microsoft’s (MSFT) billion-dollar investment in Chinese R&D?

At Microsoft’s Techfest, researchers showed off a range of new tech the company has been working on, including: A thesaurus that can use synonyms to rewrite whole sentences, a voice-activated music player for a car, and from Microsoft’s Beijing scientists, a method for computers to interpret “writing in the air.”

Vid via Joe Tartakoff of the Seattle P-I.





Pretty cool. We have no idea if “air writing” is anything Microsoft will ever be able to incorporate into a product or recoup its investment on, but combine this tech with the 3D camera tech Microsoft is reportedly acquiring from Israel and maybe Microsoft will be able to do something innovative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.