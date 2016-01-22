Microsoft may have accidentally revealed the name of its next smartphone

Microsoft China has potentially revealed the name of Microsoft’s next smartphone in a video posted to social media.

The video, spotted by Phone Arena, doesn’t mention the “Lumia Phone X” until the description. The new Lumia, which has not been officially recognised by Microsoft, is listed alongside the Lumia 950 / XL and Acer Jade Primo, both of which are currently on the market.

The video is an explainer for Continuum, a new feature built into Windows 10 that lets a smartphone act like a PC when connected to a dock.

The software is hardware intensive as the phone is running a full version of Windows 10. Only two phones — the Lumia 950 and Jade Primo — can run in Continuum mode, suggesting the “Lumia Phone X” is a high-end handset.

Microsoft China/Phone Arena A posting by Microsoft China referenced a ‘Lumia Phone X.’

Microsoft is phasing out the Lumia brand name, which came from Nokia, according to reports. The Surface Phone, which borrows the branding of the tablet line, could be its replacement.

However, the posting from Microsoft China seems to contradict this report.

Microsoft is currently examining its smartphone business, which has around 1.7% of the global market share. CEO Satya Nadella has said it doesn’t matter if few people use the software, but the company may be looking to build a phone aimed at businesses.

Here is the video:



