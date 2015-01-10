Microsoft Threw A Crazy Party With DJ Tiesto In A Las Vegas Nightclub

This year at CES, Microsoft pulled out all the stops. The company hosted a huge party at Las Vegas’ Hakkasan nightclub, with a performance by EDM artist Tiesto.

Hakkasan is a London-based, MGM Grand club, lounge, and Asian-fusion restaurant.

The event was a private party for a select group of Microsoft customers and partners. Geekwire reports that some people paid as much as $US300 a pop to get into the party. And we can see why:

It looks like Microsoft knows how to throw a rager.

The dance floor was PACKED.

Even the food looks great.

Ben Lerer, Managing Director at VC firm Lerer Hippeau Ventures and co-founder and CEO of Thrillist Media Group, made an appearance.

However, not everyone was happy. A few attendees complained that there weren’t enough girls there.

Overall, though, it seems like everyone had a pretty good time.

