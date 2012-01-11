Microsoft's CES Booth Was Packed With Windows Phones, Windows 8, And Even 3D Star Wars Pod Racing

Ellis Hamburger
microsoft ces booth 4

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — Microsoft’s booth was definitely one of the coolest (and biggest) we saw at the Consumer Electronics Show today.We saw Star Wars Pod Racing in 3D, all the best new Windows Phones, and even a woman trying on virtual clothes using Xbox Kinect.

Here are our favourite things we saw at Microsoft’s booth.

Microsoft's CES booth is one of the best at the entire show.

The booth is massive, and it was packed when we visited it.

Microsoft is offering $100 to anybody whose phone is faster than a Windows Phone. They'd even let you swap your phone for a Windows Phone.

Tons of Xbox 360s were lined up with the hottest games loaded up like Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

Kinect Star Wars in 3D for Xbox 360 was totally awesome. Here's the pod racing game.

This woman was using Kinect to try on clothes and accessories.

She picked a long pearl necklace. It all of a sudden appeared around her neck on screen.

When she turns her body, the digital necklace stays in place on the screen.

She even tried on an entire dress virtually! Pretty amazing stuff.

In the Windows 7 computers area, every computer was paired with a Windows Phone.

You couldn't miss Windows Phone inside the Microsoft booth if you tried. Clearly Microsoft is trying to get as many hands on Windows Phone devices as possible.

And everyone's buying it! People were digging the Windows Phones—especially the Nokia Lumia 800 pictured here.

This guy got a demo of the entire Microsoft Office suite for Windows Phone.

Clearly Microsoft's Skype buy isn't going to waste.

In the end, the Windows 8 demo area might've been the star of the show.

More from the Windows 8 area of the Microsoft booth...

