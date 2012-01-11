Microsoft's CES Booth Was Packed With Windows Phones, Windows 8, And Even 3D Star Wars Pod Racing

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — Microsoft’s booth was definitely one of the coolest (and biggest) we saw at the Consumer Electronics Show today.We saw Star Wars Pod Racing in 3D, all the best new Windows Phones, and even a woman trying on virtual clothes using Xbox Kinect.



Here are our favourite things we saw at Microsoft’s booth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.