Microsoft's CES Booth Was Packed With Windows Phones, Windows 8, And Even 3D Star Wars Pod Racing

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider
LAS VEGAS — Microsoft’s booth was definitely one of the coolest (and biggest) we saw at the Consumer Electronics Show today.We saw Star Wars Pod Racing in 3D, all the best new Windows Phones, and even a woman trying on virtual clothes using Xbox Kinect.
Here are our favourite things we saw at Microsoft’s booth.
Microsoft is offering $100 to anybody whose phone is faster than a Windows Phone. They'd even let you swap your phone for a Windows Phone.
You couldn't miss Windows Phone inside the Microsoft booth if you tried. Clearly Microsoft is trying to get as many hands on Windows Phone devices as possible.
And everyone's buying it! People were digging the Windows Phones—especially the Nokia Lumia 800 pictured here.
