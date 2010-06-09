Meet The New CEO Of Microsoft

Photo: Associated Press
Sorry, Steve. We think it’s getting to be time for you to move on.Yes, you love Microsoft, and you’re the company’s greatest cheerleader. That’s not what Microsoft needs today. The two cash cows that support Microsoft — Windows and Office — are being assaulted by Apple and Google.
Microsoft needs an executive with a thorough understanding of these threats and a plan to diffuse them. So far, it doesn’t appear to be you.
Adam Lashinsky at Fortune just said he’s never seen a major CEO “display more out-to-lunchness.”
Who’s going to get your job?
Steven Sinofsky is President of the Windows and Windows Live division, which means he just led the launch of Windows 7, the fastest selling Windows operating system ever.
Sinofsky joined the Windows group in 2006. When he did, he wrote Ballmer a memo saying, 'We need to decide what we will do and do that well and 100% and not just do a little of everything.'
Does that sound like good advice for the whole company? If you think so, then maybe you want him as CEO.
Jeff Raikes was a contender for CEO according to multiple former Microsofties we spoke with. He now leads the Gates foundation, so it's too late for him to save Microsoft. One former employee says Raikes 'was too much like Ballmer / old guard to have impacted real change if he was named CEO.' Perhaps it's for the best that he's not the CEO, then.
Jean-Philippe Courtois is the president of Microsoft's International operations. He's a Steve protege according to a source and 'sure is smart enough to run the show.' We won't hold the Steve protege thing against him.
As head of the International operations, Jean-Philippe has dealt with the European Union, which has been pretty hard on Microsoft through the years. Things have thawed of late thanks in part to Jean-Philippe.
He doesn't seem like a visionary that can turn the company around, but the FT reports that he is responsible for 11 of the 13 areas Microsoft operates in. Being able to deal with various factions and divisions like that would probably be helpful for Microsoft's new CEO.
Craig Mundie is the chief research and strategy officer at Microsoft. He's a seasoned exec, but one former Microsoftie wonders if Craig has what it takes to be in charge of day to day details. Craig is currently in charge of Microsoft's long-term technology strategy according to his bio page.
This list is filled with men. Gerri Elliott was the only female name that came up, and she was dismissed as a potential CEO option because she is too 'conflict averse,' according to a source. She's at Juniper Networks now, after working for Microsoft from 2001-2009. She worked under Kevin Johnson at Microsoft. She now reports directly to him at Juniper.
Kevin Johnson was the executive responsible for the Windows and online division. Kevin was a key part of the executive team that went after Yahoo. Fortune called him, 'The man who would run Yahoo.' That didn't exactly work out. He left Microsoft to become become Juniper's CEO.
Ray Ozzie is chief software architect, and seems to have a great understanding of the software business. He impressed us when he quickly explained Google's Chrome/Android strategy to Steve Ballmer on stage at D8.
Ray is bringing Microsoft into the cloud computing era and seems to have enough of a visionary streak in him to push Microsoft in the right direction. The big question for Ray as a CEO: Can he handle all the factions inside Microsoft? Does he have what it takes to make it work? Would he be willing to break it apart, which is probably what needs to be done?
Rick Belluzzo left Microsoft in 2002 after being President and COO for just 14 months. He was an exec at HP and Silicon Graphics before he was at Microsoft. He is now CEO of Quantum, a small public company that isn't setting the world on fire. Maybe it's for the best he moved on? An ex-Microsoftie we spoke with thought he would have made a 'great CEO,' but 'he was too civil to last as an executive there.'
Martin Taylor was dismissed from Microsoft in 2006 due to 'HR violations' according to a source. At the time his departure was considered 'fishy' and Microsoft's reasons for dismissing him were 'vague.'
Taylor was a 13-year veteran of Microsoft and was being groomed by Steve Ballmer for bigger things. He was corporate VP of Windows Live and MSN marketing, before he was dismissed. Taylor was going to be fighting Google for Microsoft.
Brad Goldberg was a lesser known guy that could have made a CEO push one day according to former Microsoft employee we spoke with. Brad was Live Search general manager. That means he was fighting Google, a tough spot for any aspiring executive. He went on to lead Peak6, an investment group based in Chicago.
Robbie Bach was head of Entertainment and Devices. He was one of the long-considered names, but that ended when he announced his retirement. As head of E&D he oversaw the mobile platform and the Xbox. The people we spoke with didn't find Robbie to be the charismatic visionary leader needed to turn Microsoft around. Maybe Robbie realised he would never be CEO of Microsoft and decided to step down from the company and try something else.
Stephen Elop is the president of Microsoft's business division. When we asked readers who they thought should replace CEO, one commenter said, 'Stephen Elop has got to be a leading candidate. If its him then the stock's a buy in my view.' Another chimed in to say, 'Elop...talks the talk but can he get the staff along?'
Chris Liddell was the CFO of Microsoft until last fall. He left because he wanted to be CEO or join private equity according to a Microsoft rep. He ended up at GM as CFO and vice-chair.
Andy Lees is the new mobile boss at Microsoft. He doesn't strike us as the CEO Microsoft needs right now. However, he has a chance to prove himself. He's working on Windows Phone 7. If he can deliver a good product on time that takes share from Apple and Google, then he would certainly have to be in the discussion.
An astounding 82% of our readers thought Bill Gates should come back to Microsoft. Bill is busy saving the world, but he's still wrapped up in what Microsoft is doing. We are happy about the charitable work he's doing, but he has Jeff Raikes overseeing that. It would be fascinating to see Gates return. Imagine him going head to head with Steve Jobs one more time? This time he'd be in the position of the comeback kid, and Jobs would be the incumbent.
Honestly, we're not 100% sold that Ballmer actually needs to leave the company. We think he's a competent manager. He's just a little hung up on competition and a little too in love with Microsoft as it is today.
What Microsoft really needs to do is break itself apart. Microsoft needs someone like Jeff Bewkes. He spun out Time Warner Cable and AOL. He's avoided mega mergers. He's focused Time Warner.
Microsoft needs something like that. Imagine if Microsoft spun out Xbox, and spun out its online operations? It would be more lean and focused, ready to kick butt. The problem is Steve Ballmer doesn't seem to want to do this. He doesn't appear to see problems with Microsoft's structure as it is.
