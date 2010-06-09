Meet The New CEO Of Microsoft

Photo: Associated Press

Sorry, Steve. We think it’s getting to be time for you to move on.Yes, you love Microsoft, and you’re the company’s greatest cheerleader. That’s not what Microsoft needs today. The two cash cows that support Microsoft — Windows and Office — are being assaulted by Apple and Google.



Microsoft needs an executive with a thorough understanding of these threats and a plan to diffuse them. So far, it doesn’t appear to be you.

Adam Lashinsky at Fortune just said he’s never seen a major CEO “display more out-to-lunchness.”

Who’s going to get your job?

