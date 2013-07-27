Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer: I'm Not Happy About Windows Sales

Say what you will about Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, but he isn’t in denial about what’s happening to Windows.



At a town hall meeting, he told employees, “We’re not selling as many Windows devices as we want to,” according to sources who talked to Tom Warren at The Verge. Ballmer told employees Microsoft is focused on the back to school period to sell more Windows devices — phones, tablets, and PCs.

Microsoft recently tweaked Windows 8 to create a better user experience. But, really, it’s just about the same, so we doubt it makes much of a difference.

Ballmer also confessed Microsoft ordered too many Surface RTs, which is why it had to slash the price by 30%, which led to a $900 million charge.

