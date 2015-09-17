Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just used an iPhone to demo Outlook

During the keynote speech at Dreamforce on Wednesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was put in a situtation where he had to use Apple’s iPhone to do a demo — a sight that would have been unimaginable just a few years back.

“I’m going to first start on this iPhone, and it’s not my phone, but it is an iPhone,” said Nadella, smiling, as he walked to the podium to show Microsoft’s email app Outlook on mobile.

“It’s a pretty unique iPhone. In fact, I’d like to call it the ‘iPhone Pro,’ because it’s got all of the Microsoft software and applications on it,” he quipped, apparently referencing Apple’s introduction of the iPad Pro last week.

Business Insider Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella using an iPhone to demonstrate the Outlook mobile app.

As he tapped on the Outlook app, Nadella pointed out that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, the host of the conference, is a big fan of Outlook too. “Outlook is of course an email client, but here is the fascinating thing — it’s the best email client on iOS for Gmail and Exchange.”

Nadella went on to show how Outlook can connet to other 3rd party apps like Salesforce to show data stored in those apps, and enable the user to get work done on the Outlook platform. When he was done with the iOS, Nadella moved on to the Windows Phone, which he quipped, “Let’s move on to my Windows Phone, which I use more often.”

Business Insider Nadella seemed more comfortable using the Windows Phone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.