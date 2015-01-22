Microsoft CEO: Our Goal Is For Windows To Be Loved

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella really wants people to love Windows.

At an event on Wednesday, the company offered more details about its newest operating system, Windows 10, which is expected to come out later this year.

The new Windows is Microsoft’s chance to re-establish itself as relevant in the modern mobile age.

The company wants to change the image of its computers, tablets, and phones from things that people buy because they’re often cheaper than the alternatives, to things they buy because they love Windows.

As the event was winding down, Nadella made that aim explicit.

“We want to move from people needing Windows, to choosing Windows, to loving Windows,” he said. “That is our goal.”

