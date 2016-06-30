Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Brexit: We need a 'global world'

Flickr/Kmeron Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that the shockwaves of the Brexit vote aren’t going to change how the company invests in Europe or the UK, but that he’s still looking to “make a better case for why a global world.”

Nadella’s comments came during a brief segment on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley,” where he appeared ahead of an on-stage presentation at this week’s Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado.

Basically, Nadella says that Microsoft is a global company with a 30-year presence in the United Kingdom, and they’re not just going to pull out of the country after they split from the European Union, whenever that happens.

“When it comes to the UK, we’ve been there for 30 years and we’re going to continue to invest,” Nadella says.

But the real question, Nadella says, is “how do we bring back certainty?” In other words, Nadella would like to see more work done on more clearly explaining the benefits to the UK and the globe alike of interconnected systems of diplomacy and trade, like the European Union.

A more interconnected, global world would be good “not just for business, but for us as a society,” Nadella says.

Nadella’s comments will likely ease some fears in the United Kingdom, amid concerns that companies will simply move jobs into EU countries post-Brexit. Still, judging from his comments, it seems that Nadella isn’t totally pleased with the concept of the UK leaving the European Union.

