The CEO of Microsoft doesn't think pens will exist in 10 years

Technology has already replaced a ton of our everyday objects: Our phones can now tell us the time, calculate tips for us when we’re out to dinner, and fulfil almost any other immediate need we may have.

So what will technology render obsolete next? Fountain pens, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

During a rapid fire Q&A with ABC, Nadella was asked which technology we use today will be gone a decade from now. Fountain pens was his answer.

He was probably joking, but the fact that it was his initial reaction when asked what may become obsolete is still interesting.

It’s not such a crazy idea: With dozens of note-taking apps like Evernote and excellent voice recording apps, there’s less of a need to actually write things down.

During the interview, Nadella also talked a bit about his personal life, revealing how much sleep he usually gets and his favourite dish to cook.

