Michelle Obama invited Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to the State of the Union tonight

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be one of the select few in the crowd at President Obama’s final State of the Union address tonight, as an invited guest of First Lady Michelle Obama.

Nadella will the only business leader in attendance, we hear.

As CNN Money reports, President Obama is going to discuss the importance of computer science and engineering education to young Americans.

Given Microsoft’s investments and donations in that area, Nadella fits right in to that agenda.

Similarly, Obama is expected to talk about the importance of parental leave, which Microsoft recently expanded to include a 12-month paternity leave.

And so, expect President Obama to shout Nadella out publicly, as an example of everything he’s asking for in the world of business.

