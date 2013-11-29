10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s Thanksgiving Day, but that doesn’t stop the tech news cycle, because it’s only a U.S. holiday. Everyone else is hard at work, coding and developing. Here’s what you need to know:
- Here’s the very rude statement the folks at RapGenius put out regarding the Snapchat $US3 billion takeover offer.
- Take a tour of Alibaba, the Chinese internet company that’s fueling Yahoo stock.
- See how botnets secretly control your web browser.
- Fab is not happy with the media coverage it is getting right now.
- The soaring price of Twitter stock is an issue in this Brooklyn couple’s divorce.
- A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit against Apple brought by consumers who alleged the iPhones terms of service violated their privacy.
- Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally and internal executive Satya Nadella are the favourites to succeed Steve Ballmer as CEO of Microsoft.
- Samsung spends more on advertising than the GDP of Iceland.
- Google is bringing another type of ad product into its Google Maps app.
- In Japan, 76% of new smartphones sold in October were iPhones.
