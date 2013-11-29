10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Jim Edwards
Good morning! It’s Thanksgiving Day, but that doesn’t stop the tech news cycle, because it’s only a U.S. holiday. Everyone else is hard at work, coding and developing. Here’s what you need to know:

  1. Here’s the very rude statement the folks at RapGenius put out regarding the Snapchat $US3 billion takeover offer.
  2. Take a tour of Alibaba, the Chinese internet company that’s fueling Yahoo stock.
  3. See how botnets secretly control your web browser.
  4. Fab is not happy with the media coverage it is getting right now.
  5. The soaring price of Twitter stock is an issue in this Brooklyn couple’s divorce.
  6. A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit against Apple brought by consumers who alleged the iPhones terms of service violated their privacy.

  7. Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally and internal executive Satya Nadella are the favourites to succeed Steve Ballmer as CEO of Microsoft.

  8. Samsung spends more on advertising than the GDP of Iceland.
  9. Google is bringing another type of ad product into its Google Maps app.
  10. In Japan, 76% of new smartphones sold in October were iPhones.

