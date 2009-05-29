Microsoft CEO Ballmer Remains Very Bearish

Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer started off his on-stage interview at the All Things D conference hitting a very bearish note on the economy. Reports John Paczkowski:
Walt kicks things off with a question about the souring economy. Ballmer’s opinion of it is apparently more sober than most. Ballmer says this is a “different recession.” A recession implies that you sort of go down and go up. In this case, i think this is money that’s just got to come out of the economy. … we’re really resetting the economy. Maybe we should think of today as normal and yesterday as the blue-bird.” So how long will this continue, asks Walt. Ballmer says to think things will return to the good-old-days quickly is naive. … “Is this a 50 year phenomenon? I don’t think so. But it’s not going to be over in three months, either.”
Ballmer’s not-so-hopeful words remind us of that time we ventured over to our sister site Clusterstock and saw this bunch of morning headlines:
- NEWSFLASH: The Housing Crisis Is Getting Worse
- CHART OF THE DAY: The Stunning Jobs Collapse
- Roubini Warns Of A Double-Dip Recession
- Hussman On Stocks: “Abrupt Downside Risk”
Whee!
