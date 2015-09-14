Go to Microsoft's home page and check out this funny Easter Egg

Go to Microsoft.com, and type the following sequence of commands into the search bar on the upper right side:

Up arrow, up arrow, down arrow, down arrow, left arrow, right arrow, left arrow, right arrow, B, A. (That’s a famous cheat code that appeared in a lot of old video games.)

If you look quickly, you’ll notice a pixelated version of the new Windows 10 T Rex logo gallop across the bottom of the screen:

Grab one of the little quarters with your pointer and drop it into the 25-cent slot at the left:

We won’t spoil it by telling you what happens next. But we will tell you that this Easter Egg is a celebration of 8-bit day, a reference to the low-resolution video games that some of us played in arcades back in the 1980s.

