Microsoft's newest bot offered a spot-on caption to this photo of Satya Nadella

At Microsoft’s Build developers conference on Wednesday, the company introduced a whole bunch of new machine learning ‘cognitive’ computer services that programmers can use to make their apps smarter, more interactive.
One of them is called Caption Bot, a service that looks at photos and writes captions for them.
We tried it out with a photo of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella that we took while he was giving the keynote speech on Wednesday.
The emoji that Caption Bot selected was kind of funny: grinning (which looks an awful lot for the emoji for “grimacing” just sayin’.)
Business InsiderPhoto of Satya Nadella caption by Microsoft’s new Caption Bot
