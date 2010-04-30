Microsoft Cancels Its "Courier" Tablet

Photo: Engadget

Microsoft has ceased development on the Courier, a two-screen tablet computer the company hoped would compete with Apple’s iPad.Gizmodo reports, “Microsoft boss Steve Ballmer informed the internal team that had been working on the tablet device that the project would no longer be supported.”



Microsoft never officially acknowledged the Courier’s existence, and the gadget always felt more like a marketing stunt than a real product.

Reached by Gizmodo, Microsoft spokesperson Frank X. Shaw seemed to suggest the Courier was always just a concept gadget that Microsoft designed the same way automakers design concept cars. He told Gizmodo:

At any given time, we’re looking at new ideas, investigating, testing, incubating them. It’s in our DNA to develop new form factors and natural user interfaces to foster productivity and creativity. The Courier project is an example of this type of effort. It will be evaluated for use in future offerings, but we have no plans to build such a device at this time.

Someone at Microsoft leaked details of the Courier to Gizmodo last fall. Then, in March, someone at Microsoft leaked more details of the Courier to Engadget.

