This Is The Incredible Cafe At Microsoft Where The Food Is Better Than (Almost) Anything In Your Home Town For A Third Of The Price

Microsoft’s corporate campus in Redmond, Washington has one of the best cafeterias we’ve ever eaten at.



It’s called Cafe 16, and it just reopened after some renovations. We were on campus recently and got two excellent meals at Cafe 16.

The food isn’t free at Microsoft, like it is at Google. But, the prices are great. A steak with asparagus and quinoa was just $6.50. A hand made personal pizza was only $5.50. And both of those meals tasted as good as anything you’re going to find in the best local restaurant in your neighbourhood.

If we worked at Microsoft we would definitely eat dinner and lunch here every day.

While we were on the campus, Microsoft had a photographer take photos of its cafe for us. The place is seriously awesome.

