Microsoft By The Numbers

You probably saw the news this week that we’ve sold 150 million Windows 7 licenses in 8 months. That’s more than 600,000 per day. And, perhaps fittingly for a product called Windows 7, it adds up to 7 copies every second of every day since launch.



As a communications guy, I’m generally most comfortable with words. But since Microsoft is a pretty numbers-driven company, the Windows 7 milestone got me thinking about some *other* numbers, too.

Of course, numbers are only one dimension of a story. And we live in a hyper-competitive industry, with loads of challenges to go along with loads of opportunity. All the same, with Windows 7, Office 2010, Bing, Xbox 360, Kinect, Windows Phone 7, our cloud platform, and many other products, services and happy customers, 2010 is shaping up as a huge year for us.

So, without further ado, a few of my favourite numbers:

1

150,000,000

Number of Windows 7 licenses sold, making Windows 7 by far the fastest growing operating system in history.[source]

27.1 million

Projected iPad sales for 2010. [source]

58 million

Projected netbook sales in 2010. [source]

355 million

Projected PC sales in 2010. [source]

3<10

Percentage of US netbooks running Windows in 2008. [source]

96

Percentage of US netbooks running Windows in 2009. [source]

4

0

Number of paying customers running on Windows Azure in November 2009.

10,000

Number of paying customers running on Windows Azure in June 2010. [source]

700,000

Number of students, teachers and staff using Microsoft’s cloud productivity tools in Kentucky public schools, the largest cloud deployment in the US.[source]

516 million

Total subscribers to largest 25 US daily newspapers. [source]

14 Million

Total number of Netflix subscribers. [source]

23 million

Total number of Xbox Live subscribers. [source]

69,000,000

Number of customer downloads of the Office 2010 beta prior to launch, the largest Microsoft beta program in history. [source]

721.4 million

Number of new Bing search users in one year. [Comscore report – requires subscription]

824%

Linux Server market share in 2005. [source]

33%

Predicted Linux Server market share for 2007 (made in 2005). [source]

21.2%

Actual Linux Server market share, Q4 2009. [source]

9

8.8 million

Global iPhone sales in Q1 2010. [source]

21.5 million

Nokia smartphone sales in Q1 2010. [source]

55 million

Total smartphone sales globally in Q1 2010. [source]

439 million

Projected global smartphone sales in 2014. [source]

109

Number of years it took Salesforce.com to reach 1 million paid user milestone. [source]

6

Number of years it took Microsoft Dynamics CRM to reach 1 million paid user milestone. [source]

100%

per cent chance that Salesforce.com CEO will mention Microsoft in a speech, panel, interview, or blog post.

11173 million

Global Gmail users. [source]

284 million

Global Yahoo! Mail users.[source]

360 million

Global Windows Live Mail users.[source]

299 million

Active Windows Live Messenger Accounts worldwide. [Comscore MyMetrix, WW, March 2010 – requires subscription]

1

Rank of Windows Live Messenger globally compared to all other instant messaging services. [Comscore MyMetrix, WW, March 2010 – requires subscription]

12$5.7 Billion

Apple Net income for fiscal year ending Sep 2009. [source]

$6.5 Billion

Google Net income for fiscal year ending Dec 2009. [source]

$14.5 Billion

Microsoft Net Income for fiscal year ending June 2009. [source]

$23.0 billion

Total Microsoft revenue, FY2000. [source]

$58.4 billion

Total Microsoft revenue, FY2009. [source]

