Microsoft Buys Travel Prediction Site Farecast

Microsoft’s (MSFT) bid for Yahoo (YHOO) hasn’t stopped it from snatching up smaller companies: Microsoft has acquired Web travel booking site Farecast in a deal the Seattle Post-Intelligencer pegs at $115 million.



Farecast’s special sauce: A prediction engine that guesses whether your ticket will be cheaper or more expensive if you wait to buy it later.

Seattle-based Farecast was previously a partner for Microsoft’s MSN Travel site.

