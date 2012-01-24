Microsoft Buys ClicktoHump.com

Microsoft is now the proud owner of the domains “ClicktoHump.com” and “ClicktoHump.org.”



Fusible reported the purchase over the weekend, and Geekwire noticed it yesterday.

The name apparently refers to a gross practice that some Halo players engage in, and Microsoft bought it on January 1 along with a bunch of other names that are more obviously related to Halo, like Halo360.net and GetBattleReady.com.

The company is probably trying to protect these names from domain squatters ahead of Halo 4, which is coming later this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.