Microsoft Buys Ad Management Firm Rapt

Microsoft (MSFT) snapped up San Francisco-based Rapt, an online ad management company, for an undisclosed sum. The deal is part of an escalating arms race with Google, which is building its own “digital dashboard” for advertisers.



MSN is a longtime client of Rapt, and Microsoft will integrate the company into its Atlas Publisher Suite, acquired as part of the $6 billion aQuantive deal last year. From Microsoft’s press release:

With the inclusion of Rapt, the Atlas Publisher Suite allows Microsoft to provide its customers with integrated asset and inventory management, forecasting, yield and sales management, and ad delivery and operations.

Founded in 1998, Rapt has 85 employees. Its client list includes CNET, Dow Jones, Expedia, Fox Interactive Media, MTV, NBC U, and The New York Times.

