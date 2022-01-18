Search

Microsoft is buying ‘Call of Duty’ publisher Activision for nearly $70 billion

Ben Gilbert
  • Microsoft is buying “Call of Duty” publisher Activision.
  • Microsoft is paying nearly $70 billion in cash for the game company.
  • Activision owns Blizzard and King, and Microsoft will acquire those companies as well in the deal.

Microsoft is buying Activision, the major video game publisher behind the “Call of Duty” franchise, in a deal valued at nearly $70 billion.

It’s the largest video game acquisition in history, and Microsoft’s largest acquisition as a company.

Developing

