Microsoft is buying ‘Call of Duty’ publisher Activision for nearly $70 billion

Microsoft is buying Activision, the major video game publisher behind the “Call of Duty” franchise, in a deal valued at nearly $70 billion.

It’s the largest video game acquisition in history, and Microsoft’s largest acquisition as a company.

