Microsoft Sent Surface Pro 3s Made Out Of Cardboard To Australian Schools - And They Work

Twitter / @davepolette At first blush, you wouldn’t think this tablet was made of cardboard. But it is.

Microsoft built a replica of its Surface Pro 3 tablet out of cardboard — and its display actually works.

The Redmond, Washington company has been sending these cardboard Surface Pro 3’s to several schools in Australia as part of a marketing campaign to push the company’s latest tablet into more classrooms, as well as to celebrate the launch of the Surface Pro 3 in 25 countries, according to The Verge’s Tom Warren.

Of course, the computer itself is extremely limited. A small lit part of the screen, which displays the specs of the tablet (in very low resolution, one might add), is powered by a MP4 player inside the cardboard.

The cardboard Surface Pro 3 also comes with a mini USB port, something the real Surface doesn’t have, but that’s only used to recharge the cardboard device’s tiny display.

The video below comes from Dave Polette, a photographer based in western Australia, who initially shared the cardboard Surface Pro 3 with The Verge’s Tom Warren on Twitter.

On a school-related note, Microsoft announced educational discounts for teachers and students earlier this month — all Surface Pro 3 tablets will receive discounts of at least $US150 for those customers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.